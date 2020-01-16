Joyce Marie Vessel Gilmore

Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Sherobee Baptist Church
10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Rd.
St. Francisville, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sherobee Baptist Church
10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Rd.
St. Francisville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Joyce Marie Vessel Gilmore, a native and resident of Saint Francisville, LA, depart this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home. She was 60 and a Retired Secretary with the Department of Agriculture. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18th, from 9 am until Funeral Service at 11 am at Sherobee Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Rd., St. Francisville, LA. Rev. Glasper Cobb, officiating. Interment in Minor Town Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
