Joyce "Mimi" McKnight entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, La on Wed., Sept. 2, 2020. She was a 78-year-old resident of Baton Rouge who worked with LSU Dining Services for 22 years. Funeral service at Hall's Celebration Center at 3:30 pm on Sat., Sept. 12, 2020; Survivors include sister, Sheila Wicks; son, Lynel McKnight Jr. (Toni); daughter, Karen McKnight; grandchildren Marquise McKnight, Jasmine Camble (Trey), Candice McKnight, Shayla McKnight, Dominique McKnight Zenon (Calvin), and Erica McKnight; and 13 great-grandchildren.

