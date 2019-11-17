Joyce McLin Gourgues, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend; she passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 67. She was a resident of Plaquemine and native of Denham Springs, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 8am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Tim Webb. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Lester Gourgues, Sr; daughter, Christy Dolan and husband John; son, Lester "Brother" Gourgues, Jr; grandchildren, Cara Friloux, Megan Sauce, Chelsea Daigle, Leesa Gannfors, Brittany Gonzales, Chase Toups, and Cassie Toups; eight great grandchildren; and numerous sisters and brothers. Preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Gourgues; son, Chad Toups; great granddaughter, Cheyenne Gannfors; parents, Clyde and Rachel Hughes McLin; and numerous sisters and brothers. Pallbearers will be Lester Gourgues, Jr., Chase Toups, D. J. Daigle, Josh Sauce, Travis Gannfors, and Terry Elkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Coby and Alecs. Joyce loved to laugh and being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an amazing cook who loved the holidays. Joyce was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019