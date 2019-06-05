Joyce Milton "Marie" Jones, a native of Convent and a former resident of Houston, TX. She passed away at Gonzales Health Care Center in Gonzales at 10:50 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019. She was 67. Visiting at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 8344 Pleasant Hill Street, Convent, Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Rodrick Williams. Burial will be in private. Survived by her mother: Margarete Ricard Milton. Her husband: Willie Leroy Jones. Daughters: Sharhoana A. Jenkins and La'Dasha Bolding. Her sisters: Marsha Thomas and Dolphine Benn. Her brother: Ray Morgan, 6 grandchildren, l great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father: Joseph Milton.. Her brothers: Ray Morgan and Joseph Milton; Two sisters; Margarete M. Smith and Lillie Mae Milton. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019