Joyce Narretta Argrave, 89, a resident of Baton Rouge and formerly of Hammond, LA passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Narretta was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and a charter member of the Bengals Belles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Argrave, Sr.; parents, Guy and Aurelia Cook Narretta and her beloved brother, Jerry Narretta. She is survived by her two children, Bobby Gene Argrave, Jr. (Melissa) and Mar'Sue Argrave Bowersox (Jerry); four grandchildren, Vincent Argrave (Crystal), Jeffrey Argrave, Albert Ray "Trey" Edwards, III and Layla Argrave; two great-grandchildren, Noah Argrave and Scarlett Joyce Argrave and numerous other family members. Services will be at 10:00am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019