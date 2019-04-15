Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Narretta Argrave. View Sign

Joyce Narretta Argrave, 89, a resident of Baton Rouge and formerly of Hammond, LA passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Narretta was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and a charter member of the Bengals Belles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Argrave, Sr.; parents, Guy and Aurelia Cook Narretta and her beloved brother, Jerry Narretta. She is survived by her two children, Bobby Gene Argrave, Jr. (Melissa) and Mar'Sue Argrave Bowersox (Jerry); four grandchildren, Vincent Argrave (Crystal), Jeffrey Argrave, Albert Ray "Trey" Edwards, III and Layla Argrave; two great-grandchildren, Noah Argrave and Scarlett Joyce Argrave and numerous other family members. Services will be at 10:00am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Joyce Narretta Argrave, 89, a resident of Baton Rouge and formerly of Hammond, LA passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Narretta was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and a charter member of the Bengals Belles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Argrave, Sr.; parents, Guy and Aurelia Cook Narretta and her beloved brother, Jerry Narretta. She is survived by her two children, Bobby Gene Argrave, Jr. (Melissa) and Mar'Sue Argrave Bowersox (Jerry); four grandchildren, Vincent Argrave (Crystal), Jeffrey Argrave, Albert Ray "Trey" Edwards, III and Layla Argrave; two great-grandchildren, Noah Argrave and Scarlett Joyce Argrave and numerous other family members. Services will be at 10:00am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Funeral Home Greenoaks Funeral Home

9595 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 925-5331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close