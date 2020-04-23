I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.-II Timothy 4:7. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Joyce Olive Domino Vaughn transitioned from this world and into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Joyce was a graduate of Saint Francis Xavier, McKinley High and received her Masters Degrees in Education and Braille Certification from Southern University and Syracuse University, respectively. Joyce's commitment to education and mentoring others as a philanthropist, braille specialist, and Elementary supervisor at School for the Visually Impaired spanned more than 50 years. Joyce was a member and servant leader of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Graduate Advisor to LSU's Eta Kappa Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha; Advisor of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.; and Teacher of Parish School of Religion. Joyce was a lifelong, loyal member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Jonathan "JW" Vaughn, I; three dedicated children- son, Jude Vaughn (Kim) of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Joi Vaughn Spears (Troy) of Baton Rouge; and Dr. Jil Vaughn of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren- Jalyn, Nia (Kourtney), Jonathan, Kayla, Jade, Jian, and Trey; one great granddaughter, Skye; and siblings-Gloria Moch, Yvonne King, Elsie Christophe, and Moise Domino. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Catherine Domino; son, Jonathan "Jay" Vaughn, II; five siblings; and other relatives. A private burial service will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery and conducted by the Rev. Edward Chiffriller, S.S.J. A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted by Hall Davis & Son.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.