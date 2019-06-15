Joyce Pace Farr, of Walker, Louisiana, passed away June 12, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was 79. She was a retired EBR Parsh School Bus Driver. She loved spending time with her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She is survived by her three daughters Felicia Terral and Husband Tommy, Lori David and Boyfriend Keith Strickland and Sherrie Thibodeaux. Her Grandchildren English, Brandon and David Gibbens, Layne Lindsly, Blake David and Brooke Thibodeaux and her Great-Grandchildren, Peyton, Braylon and Korbin Gibbens, Anberlin David, Gracie and Will. Preceded in death by her Husband Robert Wayne Farr, Father Grover Cleveland Pace and Mother Ruby Lee Branch Crain. There will be a private Celebration of Life for family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Kidney Foundation of your choice. Thank you to all of her caregivers and her Doctors. Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.