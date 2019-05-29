Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Peavy Caffarel, age 94, a lifelong resident of Brusly, passed away May 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubbard and Lucy Thibodeaux Peavy; her husband of 61 years, Vernon J. "Paul" Caffarel; her sister, Genevieve Peavy Levert; and her niece, Lisa Levert Lusk. She is survived by her sister, Donna Marie Peavy and friend Deborah Rochelle, and sister, Lucy Peacy Landry and husband Walter. She is also survived by her nephews, David Paul Landry and wife Anh, and Whelman Joseph Landry; a special great-nephew, Grant Howard Vu Landry; nieces, Gayle Marie Levert and partner Madeline, Janis Levert Stoner, Clare Levert Harmon and husband Neal, Ann Levert Byrd and husband Bob, and Jean Levert Hood and husband Don. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1st, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Joyce was a lifelong parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. She was a 1941 graduate of Brusly High School and a 1945 graduate of Louisiana State University. She was retired from the State of Louisiana, Division of Family Services. She was proud of her association with the LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center where she served as a volunteer docent. The family wishes to extend special gratitude to friends, Rosemary Sarradet Babin and Julia LeJeune. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund. Please share memories at



Joyce Peavy Caffarel, age 94, a lifelong resident of Brusly, passed away May 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubbard and Lucy Thibodeaux Peavy; her husband of 61 years, Vernon J. "Paul" Caffarel; her sister, Genevieve Peavy Levert; and her niece, Lisa Levert Lusk. She is survived by her sister, Donna Marie Peavy and friend Deborah Rochelle, and sister, Lucy Peacy Landry and husband Walter. She is also survived by her nephews, David Paul Landry and wife Anh, and Whelman Joseph Landry; a special great-nephew, Grant Howard Vu Landry; nieces, Gayle Marie Levert and partner Madeline, Janis Levert Stoner, Clare Levert Harmon and husband Neal, Ann Levert Byrd and husband Bob, and Jean Levert Hood and husband Don. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1st, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Joyce was a lifelong parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. She was a 1941 graduate of Brusly High School and a 1945 graduate of Louisiana State University. She was retired from the State of Louisiana, Division of Family Services. She was proud of her association with the LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center where she served as a volunteer docent. The family wishes to extend special gratitude to friends, Rosemary Sarradet Babin and Julia LeJeune. Memorial donations may be made to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close