Viewing Services will be held for Joyce "TETA" Rowe, age 61, on Friday October 30, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Visitation 5-7 pm and Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Straight Life Baptist Church 3891 Pocasett St Visitation from 9-11 am. Private Funeral Services Pastor Robert Earl Franklin, officiating, interment Southern Memorial Garden Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter Kimberly L. Rowe, Four grandchildren, Taylor Rene Rowe-Williams, Noah Ethan Rowe, Nile David Rowe, and Kylie Louise Rowe, two sisters, Daisy Slan, Brenda Morrison, three brothers, Donald Ray Rowe, Alvin Rowe, Willie Rowe Jr. (Lisa), and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Louise Franklin Rowe, Willie Rowe and her brother, Clyde Wilkerson. Her outgoing personality and generous nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

