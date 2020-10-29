1/1
Joyce "TETA" Rowe
Viewing Services will be held for Joyce "TETA" Rowe, age 61, on Friday October 30, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Visitation 5-7 pm and Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Straight Life Baptist Church 3891 Pocasett St Visitation from 9-11 am. Private Funeral Services Pastor Robert Earl Franklin, officiating, interment Southern Memorial Garden Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter Kimberly L. Rowe, Four grandchildren, Taylor Rene Rowe-Williams, Noah Ethan Rowe, Nile David Rowe, and Kylie Louise Rowe, two sisters, Daisy Slan, Brenda Morrison, three brothers, Donald Ray Rowe, Alvin Rowe, Willie Rowe Jr. (Lisa), and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Louise Franklin Rowe, Willie Rowe and her brother, Clyde Wilkerson. Her outgoing personality and generous nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Straight Life Baptist Church
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Straight Life Baptist Church
October 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mookie
Classmate
October 29, 2020
"And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philemon 4:7

Dr. Daisy Slan & Family:
We extend our heartfelt condolences to each of you. Cherish the loving memories Joyce created with each of you. You and your family are in our prayers and thoughts.
Ginger F. Smith & Family
October 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Savitri Norman-Haney VIKKI
Family
