Joyce Sims Douglas was born January 26, 1952 to James and Almeria Celestine Sims. She passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 12842 Plank Road, Baker, LA on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. She attended school in the Terrebonne Parish school system. She was a retiree of the EBR Parish School system where she served as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the Glen Oaks Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her husband: Martin Douglas; her son: Tyrone Terry Bonvillian, Jr.; her granddaughter: Tierrany Bonvillian and her great-granddaughter: Tailynn Burton all of Houma, La.; three (3) brothers: Charles Sims of Baton Rouge, LA and James Sims and Sterling (Ethel) Sims both of Houma, LA; three (3) sisters: Brenda Sims of Baton Rouge, LA, Diane Sims of Houma, LA, and Michelle Joseph (Samuel) of Houston, TX and extended family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019