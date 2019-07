Joyce Sims Douglas was born January 26, 1952 to James and Almeria Celestine Sims. She passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 12842 Plank Road, Baker, LA on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. She attended school in the Terrebonne Parish school system. She was a retiree of the EBR Parish School system where she served as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the Glen Oaks Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her husband: Martin Douglas; her son: Tyrone Terry Bonvillian, Jr.; her granddaughter: Tierrany Bonvillian and her great-granddaughter: Tailynn Burton all of Houma, La.; three (3) brothers: Charles Sims of Baton Rouge, LA and James Sims and Sterling (Ethel) Sims both of Houma, LA; three (3) sisters: Brenda Sims of Baton Rouge, LA, Diane Sims of Houma, LA, and Michelle Joseph (Samuel) of Houston, TX and extended family.