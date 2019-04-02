Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Spiers Thomas. View Sign

Joyce Spiers Thomas, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by her daughters; Sybil Thomas Hanley, Sharon Schulte, and Trudy Abbott; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Thomas, Jr., parents Lloyd and Cynthia Spiers, 7 brothers, 4 sisters, 1 daughter and 2 granddaughters. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10:30AM until 12:30PM. The Funeral Service will follow at 12:30PM. Interment, Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. The family wishes to thank New Century Hospice for their care and compassion.

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

