Joyce Stanberry Shiel was born in Muskogee, Okla., on Oct. 9, 1927. She passed away Thursday, June 16, 2011. A proud graduate of William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., with a bachelor's degree in music education, she was a student of Cecilia Ward Franklin, soprano. She was a participant in church choirs, a leader of parochial children's choirs, and a devotee of concerts, theatrical and dance productions. Mrs. Shiel was a lifelong lover of learning and balanced these with her various careers as a pre-school teacher, a bank secretary and a real estate agent. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, James Phillip Stanberry; and by husband, Fred Herman Shiel Jr. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Melanie Stanberry Bookout and Russell Bookout; brother, Harold Robinson; sister, Peggy Ivey; and many nieces and nephews. Her memorial service will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Monday, June 20, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, 10615 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.



