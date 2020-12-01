Born October 14, 1926 to Dr. Paul B. Landry and Marie Mae Bourg, Joyce Theresa Landry Millard, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the age of 94. She was a native and lifelong resident of Port Allen, along with being a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Joyce was a homemaker who joined her youngest children at Holy Family School where she worked teaching Kindergarten for 1 year and 12 years as a secretary. Joyce is joining her husband of 60 years in heaven, Irby Joseph Millard; her parents, a granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Millard; and her eight siblings, Elmire Landry Booth, Vernon Landry, Thomas Landry, Barker Landry, Paul B. Landry, Jr., Majorie Landry Tuell, Dorothy Mae Landry Miller and Myrton J. Landry. Joyce leaves her five children to carry on her legacy here on earth, Gary Millard and wife Janet, Gwendolyn M. Prestridge and husband Charles, Earl Millard and wife Julie, Glynn Millard and wife Trudy, and Edana Millard Robnett and husband James; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Joyce was a member DAR, Westside Women's, Starlighters Dance Club, Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks and American Legion Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund, PO Box 290, Port Allen, LA 70767. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.