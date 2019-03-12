Funeral services for Joyce Thrower, 75, of Calhoun will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel West Monroe. Rev. Amanda Price will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30-12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery, Choudrant, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Joyce was born November 19, 1943 and passed away March 11, 2019. Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bob J. Thrower; sons, Bob and Michelle Thrower and Daryl Thrower; grandson, Russell and Pamela Thrower; granddaughter, Alex LeBeau; grandson, Chase Thrower and Brayden Thrower; great-granddaughter, Nezzie LeBeau and niece; Terri Olson. She was preceded in death by her son, Gordon "Scott" Thrower. Joyce was a member of McGuire United Methodist Church. She loved her family, friends and church family and will be missed by all. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Thrower.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019