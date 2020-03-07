Joyce Tridico Bessonet, a lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was 92. Joyce enjoyed cooking, spoiling her grandbabies, and the occasional trips to the casino. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Janet Schaubhut (Kevin) and Terri Neal (Gerald); sons, Calvin Bessonet Jr. (Sera), Lynn Bessonet, and Alan Bessonet (Regina); 12 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Bessonet Sr.; parents, Joseph and Lucille Sanchez Tridico; daughter in law, Cherie Bessonet; sister, Lucille Bordelon; and a brother, Harold Tridico, Sr. Visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Donaldsonville, on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, Rev. Matt Dupre' officiating. Entombment to follow in Ascension Church Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Calvin Bessonet Jr., Lynn Bessonet, Alan Bessonet, Kevin Schaubhut, Gerald Neal, and Calvin Bessonet, III. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . We would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Bolotte for his care of our mother. To offer condolences please visit www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020