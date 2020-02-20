Joyce Williams departed this life on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 66, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 9:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020