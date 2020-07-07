1/2
Joycelyn H. "Joyce" Smith
1945 - 2020
Joycelyn "Joyce" H. Smith, 75 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 6, 2020. She entered this world on March 14, 1945, born to Howard and Amy Hidalgo, in Opelousas, LA. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Joyce was lacking one month of 54 years of marriage to her loving husband, Reggie J. Smith; she is survived by her son, Richard "Rick" Smith (Shelly); 2 grandsons, Derrick Smith and Logan Smith; 1 step-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Galloway; 4 brothers, Nelson Hidalgo (Mary Jane), Clayton Hidalgo (Margaret), Elridge Hidalgo, and Ned Hidalgo (Melanie); 6 sisters, Charlene Prejean, Mary Ann Roberts, Ellen Young, Millie Stelly, Gloria Hidalgo, and Anna Israel (Kerry); and a host of nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Howard Hidalgo; mother, Amy Boudreaux Hidalgo; and a brother, Harvey Hidalgo. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. The Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main Street, Zachary, LA, at 11:00 am, officiated by Fr. M. Jeffery Bayhi. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Please practice social distancing and wear a face mask while in attendance at the funeral home and church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
