Joycelyn Paul entered eternal rest on Thursday April 09, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge. She was a cook with DOTD for over 20 years. She leaves to cherish her memories two Sons Larry Paul Jr and Anthony Paul, devoted Companion Mr. Beverly King Jr, one Brother Clifton Manual Jr., one Sister Estella (Norris) Washington, Grandchildren, great Grandchildren, one Godchild, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband Larry Paul Sr., Daughter Maricha Paul, Parents Clifton and Marjorie Manuel, Brother Willie Earl, and two Uncles. Private Graveside Service will be held. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020