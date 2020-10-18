Joycie Lee Boone Marchiafava, age 90, a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, passed away on October 14, 2020. Joycie is survived by her son, Ross Marchiafava; grandchildren, Sean C. Marchiafava, Shana Robertson, Jacky Kinchen DeCastro. Joycie is preceded in death by her parents, Arcola Green and K.R. Boone; son, Lee J. Marchiafava; grandson, Sonny Kinchen. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, October23, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family of Joycie would like to extend their sincere thanks to Pinnacle Hospice Care and her sitters that took such good care of her, Charlotte A Mejia-Diaz, Gayle Foster, Bridgett Porter, and Katherine Lopez.

