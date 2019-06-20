Joyse Marie Lawson, 79, of Decatur, MI, passed away on June 16, 2019 at the Timbers Nursing Facility in Dowagiac MI. She was born on July 18, 1939 to the late John and Arrola (Hamilton) Rice in Baton Rouge, LA. On February 28, 1970 Joyse married William Lawson Jr. in Baton Rouge. Joyse is survived by her husband, William Jr.; sons, Lawrence C. Lawson, Frederick L. Lawson; daughter, Suzette M. Wilson; and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers; John Rice and George Rice. Funeral service for Joyse will be held at 11 am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sumnerville Bible Baptist Church, 61268 Indian Lake Rd., Niles, MI 49120. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan MI. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Joyse to help toward the kitchen at Decatur First Baptist Church, 38954 82nd Ave., Decatur, MI 49045 or to Decatur Human Services Food Pantry, 102 S. Phelps St., Decatur, MI 49045.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 24, 2019