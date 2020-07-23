Rev. Juan Erskine Quiett entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was a 66 year old resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a retired supervisor at Coca Cola Bottling Company. Viewing at St. Mary B.C. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:00 am service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Conway Knighten; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his devoted wife, Carolyn C. Quiett; mother, Idell Hawthorne; children, NaKeshia Washington (Frank); Caronda, Amanda and Zantheus Quiett; 8 brothers, 2 sisters; 13 grandchildren; two aunts; two uncles; two God-daughters; preceded in death by his son, Juan Quiett; father; and two siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.



