Juan Gabriel Murillo Giraldo passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 72 due to heart failure, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a man of faith, and a beloved father. He dedicated his career to teaching addiction prevention and recovery from substance abuse. Survived by Mirian Ceballos; his children Sinue Murillo, Smirenie Toro, Maria Gabriela Murillo Dillard and her husband Christopher Dillard, Cindy Maria Murillo Hanberry and her husband Joel Hanberry, and Gabriel Jose Murillo; his two grandchildren Cody Matthew Dillard and Janko Hanberry; his brothers and sisters from Colombia, Jorge Humberto, Martha Lucia, Beatriz Elena, Luis Roberto, Alvaro Leon, Pedro Maria, Juan Diego, Eva Lia, Maria Jose and Carlos Alberto. He was predeceased by his parents Juan Antonio Murillo and Gabriela Giraldo and older sister Nohra Gabriela. Juan's remains will rest at Saint George Cemetery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Donations welcomed for "Victoria en Cristo"- A Ministry of Victory Harvest Church (Spanish Campus) and Hispanic Apostolate of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019

