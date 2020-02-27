Juan "Doodie" Quiett entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was a 26 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at St. Mary B.C., Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Conway Knighton; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his loving parents, Juan and Carolyn Quiett; children, Lauren, Anthony, Layla and Jayla Quiett; siblings, Nakeisha Washington (Frank), Walker, Louisiana; Zantheus, Caronda, and Amanda Quiett; grandmother, Idel Hawthorne; aunts, Elinn Carmena, Atlanta, Georgia and Cynthia Spears, Arlington, Texas; uncles, Joseph Carmena (Denise), Oxhill, Maryland and George Hawthorne III; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020