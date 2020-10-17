1/
Juanita Ann Adkins
1937 - 2020
Ms. Juanita Ann Adkins, a native of French Settlement and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 83. Ms. Adkins was born on January 19, 1937, in French Settlement to parents Simon and Stella Aydell. She is a high school graduate of French Settlement High School and Baton Rouge Votech School of LPN. Ms. Adkins is survived by her daughter, Debra Harris Casey; step-daughter, Angie Adkins Johnson; sons, Kevin and Don Harris; step-sons, Leonard and Shane Adkins; sister, Vernola; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Adkins; son, Clifford "Randy" Harris; and parents, Simon and Stella Aydell. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 10:00 am until funeral service time of 12:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
19
Interment
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
