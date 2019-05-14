Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita C. Mullican Travasos. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA View Map Interment Following Services Lakeland Mausoleum Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita C. Mullican Travasos, a resident of Erwinville, LA, passed away on Thursday, May 9th at the age of 81. She was surrounded by her children and died peacefully at 3:20 am. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mary Roy Mullican; her sisters Barbara Hebert and Alfrieda Featherling, and brother Charles Mullican. She is survived by her brother John Mullican, and her children David Travasos, Timothy Travasos, Mark Travasos, Katherine T. Schroeder, Michael Travasos and his wife Patience, and Mathew Travasos and his wife Mary. Seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren will also miss their Mawmaw T. Juanita was a graduate of St. Edmunds Catholic High School, Eunice LA in 1955. Later, she graduated from T.H. Harris Trade School in Opelousas, LA in 1957 and earned a Licensed Practical Nursing degree. Juanita worked at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Lafayette until moving to Erwinville. She retired from Point Coupee General Hospital after 25 years of nursing. Juanita enjoyed her family and her dog Spunky. She greatly missed her longtime companion Elmer Johnson and their boating adventures. Services will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA, on Friday May 17, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 am with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 am. Interment will follow directly after at the Lakeland Mausoleum. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at BR General Hospital, Bluebonnet and BR General -midcity Butterfly Wing.

