Juanita Clement Leonard went to be with the Lord at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children, David Poirrier, Patricia Poirrier, and Tommy Poirrier; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Hallery Clement; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lathan Leonard; and 6 brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held at Grangeville Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. led by Pastor Mike Cotton.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019