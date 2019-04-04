Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Dunaway Herring. View Sign

Juanita Dunaway Herring, 90 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ surrounded by her family on April 4, 2019. She entered this world on August 30, 1928, born to Perla and Mary Dunaway, in Pike County, MS. She was raised in the Mesa Community and was a long-time resident of Baker, LA. Juanita was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Baker. She was a Homemaker who loved and cherished her family. She was a very talented seamstress, needleworker and artist and a fabulous cook. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ernest Herring; parents, Perla and Mary Dunaway; 3 sisters and 1 brother. Juanita is survived by her daughters, Paula and husband, Butch Westbrook, and Cheryl and husband, Bill Ory; grandchildren, Monica Decker, Cherisse and husband, Brandon Carey, Cyndi and husband, Todd Kearney, Wesley and Crystal Ory; great-grandchildren, Frank Lees Jr., Melissa Craig, Joshua Duncan, Harley Johnson, Jeremy and Ashlynn Kearney; and great-great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Elizabeth Craig, Solara Johnson, Priya and Joshua Duncan Jr. Pallbearers will be Butch Westbrook, Bill Ory, Todd Kearney, Wes Ory, Joshua Duncan, and Jeremy Kearney. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Valentine, Randy Herring, Frank Lees Jr., Harley Johnson, Kevin Herring, and Stan Herring. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Saturday, April, 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA.

