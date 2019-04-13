Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Dungan Dunaway. View Sign

Juanita Dungan Dunaway, a sweet faithful Christian lady, a devoted daughter and a very loving and generous sister, aunt and friend. Juanita was born on February 18, 1930 in Baton Rouge to Sam T. and Edna Stegall Dungan and passed into the arms of the Lord on April 12, 2019. She will truly be missed by her family, her church family at Zoar Baptist Church and her many, many friends. Juanita loved the Lord and is with him now and her family before her with a perfect body. She loved watching LSU Tigers, The Rangers and The Astros on TV. She also loved traveling with her sisters, collecting buttons and picking up rocks for her rock gardens. Juanita is survived by her sisters, Norma Stewert (Wayne), Diane Heard (John), and Carolyn Cooper; brothers, Pat Dungan, Alvin "Sam" Dungan (Kim), and LA "Butch" Granata Jr. (Sandy); and a host of nieces and nephews. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jessie L. Dunaway; sisters, Edna Earl Melton and Joan Beverson; and brother, Thomas W. Dungan. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Visitation will continue Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Glenn Meirs. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, Louisiana.

6401 Groom Road

Baker , LA 70714

