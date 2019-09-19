Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita E. Alexander. View Sign Service Information A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service 2055 Wooddale Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70806 (225)-952-9111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Visitation 9:00 AM Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church 24497 Cook Rd Slaughter , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Juanita E. Alexander was born July 24, 1962 in Independence, Louisiana to the late Beatrice Edwards and Herman Miller, Sr. She departed this earthly life on Monday, September, 16, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Juanita received her formal education from Chaneyville High School (Class of 1980). She received a Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern University A & M College. Also, she received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Phoenix. She was also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. She retired from the State of Louisiana Division of Administration in June of 2019. Juanita was a woman of faith reared in a Christian home and accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at and early age. She believed that nothing was too hard for God. She always said "If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready". That saying was applied in all aspects of life. She was baptized at Strangers Home Baptist in Slaughter, Louisiana where she was a devoted member of the church and choir. Juanita had thirty-eight (38) years of love, laughter and tears with her devoted husband Frank Arthur Alexander, Sr. Her legacy includes her two (2) Frank Arthur Alexander, Jr and Beatrice Kiairra Alexander; one (1) step-daughter Chawannia O'Conner; seven (7) grandchildren Jadyn Laila-Symone Alexander, Mackenzie Paige Alexander, Kynzie Tyell Alexander, Chanell O'Conner, Alton O'Conner, Ashton O'Conner, and Camryn O'Conner; five (5) godchildren Jermaine L. Hamilton, Thaddeus Lee, Destiny McKee, Kennedy & Kendall Johnson; three (3) sisters Leatrice (Frank) Alexander, Johnnie Mae (William) Singleton, and Janice (William) Lee; five (5) brothers Joe L. Hamilton, Sr. (Zachary), Ruffin Hamilton, Jr., Roosevelt Hamilton, Sr., Jimmie L. (Janelle) Hamilton, Jr. (all of Baton Rouge), and Felton E. Hamilton, Sr. (Baker, LA); two (2) half-brothers Herman (Maude) Miller Sr. and Howard Miller, Sr.; three (3) sister-in-law Jessie (Robert) Hamilton, Daisy (Olton) Scott, and Doris (Ronnie) Teasett; one (1) brother-in-law Louis (Sharrie) Alexander; two (2) special sisters Etta Jane Harris and Gwendolyn Starwood. Juanita will be welcomed into Heaven by Beatrice Edwards (mother), Herman Miller, Sr (father), Rufus L. Hamilton (brother), Carrie M. Hamilton (sister), Carrie Smith (maternal grandmother), Clarence Edwards (maternal grandfather), William & Lubertha Miller (paternal grandmother & grandfather). Celebration of her life will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 with visitation at 9:00 am and Religious Services at 11:00am at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Rd, Slaughter, LA. A family visitation will be Fri. Sept. 20, 2019 from 4 pm to 7pm at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church. Interment will be at Strangers Home Baptist Church, Lemon Rd. Slaughter, LA. 