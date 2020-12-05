Our beloved Juanita Faye Rougeau, 72, of Baton Rouge, La. went to God peacefully with a family member by her side on November 28, 2020. Juanita was born in Mamou, La. on October 8, 1948. She studied at USL and LSUB, achieving an MAED and worked as Title I Supervisor at Evangeline Parish School Board for 23 years, then Director at Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance for 13 years. Artistically talented, she opened Glass As You Like It, a stained glass studio. A do-it-yourself master, she could build or fix anything. She enjoyed travels to wildlife-rich destinations, most recently Alaska, Kenya, and the Galapagos Islands; and Eunice Community Theater. A cancer survivor, she compiled recipes to overcome difficulty swallowing while undergoing chemotherapy, hoping to publish it with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society
. She volunteered for Capital Area Animal Welfare Society and was charitable to many organizations including Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Hospice of BR, and St. Vincent de Paul. She was a member of EPRA, GDI, LASAFAP, LOSFA, and TRA. Juanita was preceded in death by brother Dale, father Paul Wilson, and mother Annie. She is survived by four cats, Bobbie, Harvey, Hitch, and Miss Crooked; daughters Annie and Erica; granddaughters Avery and Sydney; grandson Orese; great-grandson Benjamin; sister Saundra; sister-in-law Judy; nieces Amanda and Marybeth; and nephews Jamie and Mark. A memorial service is scheduled for December 12, 2020 at 2 pm. Visitation at 1-2 pm, Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy (LA 73), Baton Rouge, La. 70816 (outdoors in the covered mausoleum area). Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at https://www.resthavenbatonrouge.com/obituary/Juanita-Rougeau.