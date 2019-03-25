Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita J. Hotard. View Sign

A loving mother, an amazing grandmother, and an adoring great grandmother, she resided most of her life in New Roads. She died peacefully Saturday evening at The LaCour House surrounded by her family. She was 90, born February 1,1929. Visiting at Niland's Funeral Home, New Roads, on Tuesday, March 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 27th from 8:00 to 9:45 a.m. Religious service at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Roads, on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Entombment in False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia Bonura (Joseph), Denise Sykes (Greg) , and Marilyn Pohlmann (Tim), son John Peter Hotard, Jr. (Dana). Grandchildren: Sean Bonura (Gina), Chad Bonura (Staci), Rebecca Hebert (Corey), Jonathon Hotard (Kelly), Ryan Sykes (Megan), Tyler Sykes (Randi), Hannah and Logan Pohlmann. Great grandchildren : Taylor, Nicolas, Joey, and Jake Bonura, Everett and Evelyn Hebert, Graham Sykes, and Braxton Hotard. Preceded in death by her husband J.P. Hotard, Sr., her parents Richard and Clemence Jarreau, sisters Agnes Cashio, Gladys Jarreau, Doris Thorton, Beatrice Matthews, and brother Richard Jarreau, Jr. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Sean and Chad Bonura, Ryan and Tyler Sykes, Jonathon Hotard, and Logan Pohlmann. Honorary pallbearers are, Dr. Tim Lindsey, Dr. David Hanson, and Dr. Richard Byrd. Special thanks to her caregivers, Liza, Mona and Joy, to Pointe Coupee Hospice, and to the staff at The LaCour House. Funeral Home Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

