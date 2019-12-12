Dec. 19, 1945 – Dec. 8, 2019 Juanita Jackson departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She leaves: three children - Karen Davis, Laura Sherman, and Roosevelt, Jr.; 4 sisters – Doreatha Shaffer, Clara and Josie Clark, and Hattie Mae Turner; 7 brothers – Albert, Isadore, Jr, Herman, Norman, Jessie, Rayfield, and William Clark; and grandchildren – Ray, Ryan, Laci, Larry, and Lance. Proceed in death by: parents - Isadore and Juanita Palmer Clark; and siblings – Lugina Clark and Mary Bethley. She worked as a professional cosmetologist for 25 years in Baton Rouge and New Orleans then 20+ years as a nurse assistant. Celebration of life will be at Wooddale Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 – visitation 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 10:00 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019