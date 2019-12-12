Juanita Jackson (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "With deepest sympathy"
    - Luebirda Hamilton
Service Information
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-927-1640
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Obituary
Dec. 19, 1945 – Dec. 8, 2019 Juanita Jackson departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She leaves: three children - Karen Davis, Laura Sherman, and Roosevelt, Jr.; 4 sisters – Doreatha Shaffer, Clara and Josie Clark, and Hattie Mae Turner; 7 brothers – Albert, Isadore, Jr, Herman, Norman, Jessie, Rayfield, and William Clark; and grandchildren – Ray, Ryan, Laci, Larry, and Lance. Proceed in death by: parents - Isadore and Juanita Palmer Clark; and siblings – Lugina Clark and Mary Bethley. She worked as a professional cosmetologist for 25 years in Baton Rouge and New Orleans then 20+ years as a nurse assistant. Celebration of life will be at Wooddale Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 – visitation 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 10:00 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
