Juanita L. Winfrey, born on November 28, 1935 departed this life on October 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Family, friends, and members of Second Macedonia Baptist Church are invited to attend the services on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11AM at Second Macedonia Baptist Church, 841 North 24th St. Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation begins at 9AM until the time of service. Minister Milton LeBlanc, Officiating. Interment: Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019