Juanita L. Winfrey (1935 - 2019)
  • "I pray that Gods grace be with the family in this time of..."
    - ENRIKA Winfrey LeBrane
  • "I am deeply saddened by the passing of your mom my aunt. I..."
    - Vivian Winfrey
  • "Sending my prayers & condolences to the entire family!!"
    - Geraldine Winfrey
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Macedonia Baptist Church
841 North 24th St
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Macedonia Baptist Church
841 North 24th St
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Juanita L. Winfrey, born on November 28, 1935 departed this life on October 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Family, friends, and members of Second Macedonia Baptist Church are invited to attend the services on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11AM at Second Macedonia Baptist Church, 841 North 24th St. Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation begins at 9AM until the time of service. Minister Milton LeBlanc, Officiating. Interment: Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
