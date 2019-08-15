Juanita Langley Porterie was born on September 29, 1943. She departed this life on August 06, 2019. Juanita graduated from Scotlandville Sr. High School in 1960 and attended Southern University A&M College and was a graduate of S.V. Totty Business college. Juanita was married to Emerick Porterie Jr. for many years and to this union two beautiful children were born, Emerick Porterie III and April Porterie. Juanita retired from KinderCare Learning Center. Juanita leaves to cherish her memories, son, Emerick Porterie III; daughter, April Porterie; grandson, Jayden Porterie; two brothers, Noah (Laura) Lang Jr., Orange (Delores) Lang Sr.; one sister-in-law, Jessie Langley; four godchildren, Sammy Robinson Jr., Joshua Rogers, Ingrid Norwood, and Chelette Collins; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Julia Hall Lang Sr.; four brothers, Willis Langley, Johnny Lang, Freddie Langley Sr., and Herman Langley; five sisters, Luella Harris, Viola Thomas, Mary Langley, Isabelle Rogers, and Leola Richardson. Services for Juanita will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Praise and Worship Center House of Prayer, 5512 Groom Rd., Baker, LA. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019