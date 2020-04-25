Juanita Marion "Nita" Suarez
Juanita Marion "Nita" Suarez passed away on April 20, 2020 at Old Jefferson Community Care Center in Baton Rouge, at the age of 94. Nita was a native of Plaquemine, former resident of Texas, and Plaquemine. She retired after 30 years of service from the Veterans Adm Medical Center in Waco, Texas as a Supervisor of Clinic Social Workers. Nita wished to be cremated. Nita was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh and Mary Suarez and two brothers, Dr. Raleigh Suarez and Ronald Suarez. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
