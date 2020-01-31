The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
5805 Jones Creek Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
5805 Jones Creek Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita P. Spears


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita P. Spears Obituary
Juanita P. Spears, age 86, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1933 and a native of Torras, Louisiana. Juanita was a graduate of Simmesport High School. She was employee at LSU and State Department of Education. Her greatest joy was serving God and her family. She was an active member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Juanita is survived by her husband the love of her life of 65 years, Dr. Carl D. Spears; daughters, Paula Spears Broussard and husband Rick, Sharon Spears and James Prine; sisters, Barbara Paul Ross and Shirley Paul Bell; granddaughter, Sommer Kuntz and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Levi Steve Paul and Hazel Green Paul and grandson, Will Tanner. Visitation will be at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5805 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, LA., 70817 on February 3, 2020 from 10:00am until funeral service at 12:00pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Brendan Michael, Ken Ross, Geoff Morthland, Ricky Guidry, Wayne Spears and Bret Kuntz. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now