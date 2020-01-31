|
Juanita P. Spears, age 86, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1933 and a native of Torras, Louisiana. Juanita was a graduate of Simmesport High School. She was employee at LSU and State Department of Education. Her greatest joy was serving God and her family. She was an active member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Juanita is survived by her husband the love of her life of 65 years, Dr. Carl D. Spears; daughters, Paula Spears Broussard and husband Rick, Sharon Spears and James Prine; sisters, Barbara Paul Ross and Shirley Paul Bell; granddaughter, Sommer Kuntz and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Levi Steve Paul and Hazel Green Paul and grandson, Will Tanner. Visitation will be at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5805 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, LA., 70817 on February 3, 2020 from 10:00am until funeral service at 12:00pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Brendan Michael, Ken Ross, Geoff Morthland, Ricky Guidry, Wayne Spears and Bret Kuntz. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020