Juanita Rose Maillet Tassin
Funeral Mass for Juanita Tassin will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial will follow in the church mausoleum. Juanita Rose Maillet Tassin, 95, passed away November 16, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home, Marksville, LA. Juanita was born in 1925 in Bordelonville, LA. She married Ralph Tassin in 1943. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to garden. She was a devout Catholic and you would always see her in her favorite seat at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bordelonville, LA. She was preceded in death by her in; husband, Ralph in 1979; her parents, Weady & Myrtle (Rabalais) Maillet; and her sister, Myrtle Maillet Williams. She is survived by her sons, Leslie P. Tassin and his wife, Gail (Casio) of Baton Rouge and Gordon J. Tassin and his wife, Micky (Adams) of Port Allen; grandchildren, Justin Tassin (Ashley Benoit), Leslie (Paul) Tassin, Jr., Tiffany Tassin; great-grandchildren, Londyn and Beckham; two brothers, Stanley Maillet and Nathan Maillet. Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 beginning at 9:00am to 11:00am in St. Peter's Catholic Church Hall. A Rosary will be recited at 9:00am. Many thanks to Valley View Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name for masses to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bordelonville,LA. Escude' Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
