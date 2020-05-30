Juanita Stafford
Juanita "Juan" Stafford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 73 years. She was born in Baton Rouge and a resident of Gonzales, La. She loved gardening, cooking, crocheting, painting, fishing and the outdoors. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis "Joe" and Sybil McCrory Eliser; and brother, Carey "Bubba" Eliser. Survivors include her husband, Gerald "Tommy" Stafford; daughters, Rachel Ward (Andre') Jerri Lynn Keller (Anthony) and Kay Wimberley; sons, Rhett Vicknair (Becky) and Chad Stafford (Lira Luz); Grandchildren, Jamie (Sharee), Rhett Jr. (Summer), Josh (Brooke), Anthony (Katie), Lauren "Sissy", Chad "Luke", Dannielle "Dee Dee", Autumn, Ryan (Jamie), Randi Kay, Cole and Matthew; Great grandchildren, Brennen, Blake, London, Madey, Jay, Casen, Jayden, Les, Austin, Braeleigh, Elijah, Brooklyn, Channing, Brielle, Spencer, Haley, Easton, Grayson, Amelia and Harper; and 1 great-great grandson, Blaysen. Special family friend Wayne Wimberley. arrangements by Church Funeral Services of St. Amant.

Published in The Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
