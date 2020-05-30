Juanita "Juan" Stafford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 73 years. She was born in Baton Rouge and a resident of Gonzales, La. She loved gardening, cooking, crocheting, painting, fishing and the outdoors. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis "Joe" and Sybil McCrory Eliser; and brother, Carey "Bubba" Eliser. Survivors include her husband, Gerald "Tommy" Stafford; daughters, Rachel Ward (Andre') Jerri Lynn Keller (Anthony) and Kay Wimberley; sons, Rhett Vicknair (Becky) and Chad Stafford (Lira Luz); Grandchildren, Jamie (Sharee), Rhett Jr. (Summer), Josh (Brooke), Anthony (Katie), Lauren "Sissy", Chad "Luke", Dannielle "Dee Dee", Autumn, Ryan (Jamie), Randi Kay, Cole and Matthew; Great grandchildren, Brennen, Blake, London, Madey, Jay, Casen, Jayden, Les, Austin, Braeleigh, Elijah, Brooklyn, Channing, Brielle, Spencer, Haley, Easton, Grayson, Amelia and Harper; and 1 great-great grandson, Blaysen. Special family friend Wayne Wimberley. arrangements by Church Funeral Services of St. Amant.

