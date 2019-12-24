Juanita Thomas Hills departed this life Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a resident of Baywood. Visitation will be Friday December 27, 2019 6:00-8:00 pm at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton La. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church,1896 E. Flanacher Rd., Zachary, La., 70791 at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019