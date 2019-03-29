Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judah Benjamin Freeze. View Sign

In Loving Memory: Judah Benjamin Freeze. 2.26.1964 - 3.16.2019. Judah Benjamin Freeze, at age 55, passed away unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 16th, 2019. Born to Robert and Stella (Martinez) Freeze on February 26th, 1964, Judah grew up in Louisiana, where he graduated from Jeanerette High School and met his wife, Jeanene Hunter Dempsey. After moving to Florida in his mid-twenties, he pursued a successful career in entrepreneurship that flourished for eighteen years, during which he and his wife moved back to Louisiana with their child, Bradley. Judah and Jeanene later divorced, but Judah remained in Baton Rouge until approximately 2015, when he began work as a resort project senior manager. His position with Starwood Resorts led him to many beautiful areas, including St. John and Puerto Rico. Ultimately, he returned to Florida, where he died doing what he loved, playing golf, in Sanctuary Ridge. Judah is survived by his son, Bradley (Hailey) Freeze, older sister Dawn (Kevin) Scribner, younger sister Danielle (Kevin) Wall, mother Stella Freeze, and many loved ones outside of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his father, "Bob" Freeze, and uncle, Ray Brown. Although Judah's passing was unanticipated for his age, "in the end, it's not the years in your life that count; it's the life in your years" (Abraham Lincoln). May all who were touched by Judah's kind, humorous demeanor find comfort in his many years spent with and impacted by people who loved him. Any individual who knew Judah is welcome to join our celebration of his life on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida at the home of Danielle Wall. (You may call or text her for more details at (850)-766-2895.) Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 27, 2019

