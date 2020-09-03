Jude Moran entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was a 55 year old native of Baton Rouge and was a Professional Chef. Viewing at Shiloh Missionary B.C. at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020; due to COVID-19 restrictions, at 11:00 am a private service conducted by Rev. Fred Smith can be viewed at http://www.vimeo.com/ShilohBR
; interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his mother, Rosemary Young; wife, Tamiko Mitchell Moran; children, Dominique McKnight Zenon (Calvin), Candice and Marquise McKnight, and DeQuoia Mitchell; grandchildren, Calvin, Jr., Cayleigh, Christyn, Fredrionna, Nydiah, Frederick, Jr., Mikyla, Makirah, and Siena. Arrangments entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.