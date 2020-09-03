1/1
Jude Moran
1964 - 2020
Jude Moran entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was a 55 year old native of Baton Rouge and was a Professional Chef. Viewing at Shiloh Missionary B.C. at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020; due to COVID-19 restrictions, at 11:00 am a private service conducted by Rev. Fred Smith can be viewed at http://www.vimeo.com/ShilohBR; interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his mother, Rosemary Young; wife, Tamiko Mitchell Moran; children, Dominique McKnight Zenon (Calvin), Candice and Marquise McKnight, and DeQuoia Mitchell; grandchildren, Calvin, Jr., Cayleigh, Christyn, Fredrionna, Nydiah, Frederick, Jr., Mikyla, Makirah, and Siena. Arrangments entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary B.C.
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
