Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church

Judith (Judy) Langridge Donaldson entered into her eternal rest on June 29 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 79 and a resident of Baton Rouge. Judy was born to Ernie and Mary V Langridge on September 2, 1939 in Baton Rouge and was a 1957 Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother sister and friend. Judy was a fabulous cook and the perfect hostess; she could plan a party for two or two hundred without batting an eye. In her younger years, she taught dance at the Powell Moise School of Dance. She loved dancing and it was a joy to watch her and Ron cut a rug. She started work at St George Catholic School in 1974 and retired as the secretary to the principal after 24 years. She was usually the first person you met when you came to the school and was truly the face of St George. She leaves behind loving memories of her to be cherished by the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Ron, two daughters; Rebecca Donaldson-Berger and husband David, Susan Jones and husband Jay, two sons; Kevin Donaldson, Rick Donaldson and wife Devyn. She was blessed with ten grandchildren; Corey Donaldson (wife Amanda), Larre' Donaldson, Jordan Kogel (wife Katie), Hayley Kogel, Britt Kogel, Allison Jones, Cameron Berger, Chase Berger, Myles Donaldson and Ryen Donaldson, three great grandchildren; Madelyn Donaldson, Jewell Donaldson and Ethan Jacobs. Brother; Owen Langridge and wife Gail, Roy Langridge and wife Deidra, sisters; Lorraine Adams, Shirley Crawford and husband Dennis. She was blessed with loving in-laws: Ted and Marie Donaldson, Cissy and Yves Poret, David and Renee Donaldson, Tommy and Hilda Donaldson and Pat and Alexia Donaldson. She also leaves behind too many loving nieces and nephews to count but who loved her dearly. Judy was preceded in death by her parents: Mary V. and Ernie Langridge, brother; Milton Langridge and son-in-law Lloyd Kogel. Pall Bearers will be her five grandsons; Corey Donaldson, Jordan Kogel, Britt Kogel, Chase Berger and Myles Donaldson and two sons-in -law; David Berger and Jay Jones. Thank you to Dr. Donald Brignac for many years of care and kindness. We will also be forever grateful for the wonderful care she received through Pinnacle Homecare and Pinnacle Hospice. Special thanks to Samantha Davis for your companionship and care for these last months; Pam, Tangie and Dionn for you gentle loving care and especially to nurses, Ann and Shawn who were never more than a phone call away and went above and beyond to put our minds at ease. These wonderful people provided better care than we could ever have asked for. 