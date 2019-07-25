Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Anding Howell. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Anding Howell was born June 10, 1950 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and passed away peacefully at home in Baton Rouge on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Judith passionately loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Judith was a true friend to many. Her kind, gentle, caring nature and beautiful smile touched many lives that grew into lifetime friendships. Becoming a teacher was Judith's calling at an early age. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Louisiana State University, taught lower elementary school children with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board before retiring after 25 years of service. Judith continued to fulfill her calling by organizing and teaching First United Methodist's Early Learning Center Thursday morning chapel. She wanted to plant seeds of faith in every child she taught. Judith was a life long member of First United Methodist Church. From participating in the youth program as a child to serving as a board member for the Early Learning Center, she could always be found in the church hallways. She was a member of the United Methodist Women's Lowry Circle where she was a recipient of the organization's Service Award; member of the Colloquium Sunday School Class; long time member of the Care Team and Flower Ministries and church service greeter. Most recently, Judith helped initiate and participated in the "Reading Connection" program which allows incarcerated mothers to reach out to their young children through reading. Judith's light was brightest when helping others feel loved. She loved simple things, especially lady bugs, roses and the color red. She enjoyed Christmas with family, teaching children bible stories and vacations to the mountains and beach. Judith is survived by, James G. ""Jimmy"" Howell, her loving husband and best friend for 48 years, daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Louis Verges of Mandeville, son, James Alan Howell of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren, Michael Paul, Joshua, Peter and Charlotte, her mother, Adele W. Anding of Houston, two brothers, Dr. Robert G. Anding and wife Roberta of Houston, Keith W. Anding and wife Shunya of San Francisco, and sister, Cynthia Ellen Anding of San Francisco. Judith is preceded in death by her father, Robert D. Anding. There will be a Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church officiated by Reverend Brady Whitton on Tuesday July 30th, 2019 located at 930 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. The visitation will be held at 2:00pm with services beginning at 3:00pm and an inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to First United Methodist Care Ministries, 930 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, La., 70802; Reading Connection, P.O. 