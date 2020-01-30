|
Judith "Judy" Ann Clements, age 72, a resident of New Roads, LA passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Ms. Clements was born on January 21, 1948, in Joplin, MO to Eugene Robert Clements and Doris Van Valkenburg Clements. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Natchez, MS, Class of 1967, a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, a retired employee of the YMCA, and an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, serving on Bereavement Committee, Altar Society, Eucharistic Ministers, and Communion Ministers for the Homebound. Judy is survived by her sister, Patricia Clements Voss, of Natchez, MS and two sisters-in-law, Kay Robinson Clements (Bob) and Trudy Fritsche Clements (Bill), both of Birmingham, AL; Nieces and nephews: Van Christian Voss and wife Jennifer of Natchez, MS, Lori Voss Olinde and husband Brian of Ventress, LA, Matthew Robert Clements and wife Marina of Menlo Park, CA, Katie Clements Hill and husband Brandt of Birmingham, AL, Stephanie Clements Britton and husband Matt of Birmingham, AL, and Eric William Clements and wife Ashley of Birmingham, AL; Great-nieces and great-nephews: Nolan Voss, Justin Livingston, Hunter Voss, Rossie Olinde, Lawson Olinde, Bennett Olinde, Madeline Clements, Robert Clements and Reid Hill, with two more expected in March 2020; and long-time friends Jimmy and Priscilla Oliver. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Eugene Clements and William "Bill" Ray Clements and brother-in-law, Frederick "Freddie" Axel Voss. Visitation will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA at 10:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020, until the Memorial Mass at 11:00 am, celebrated by Fr. Michael Miceli. Placement of the ashes will follow mass at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA. A reception will be held at the church following the cemetery service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, Cathedral School, Teacher Endowment Fund, 701 North Martin Luther King St., Natchez, MS 39120, or a charity of your personal choice. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all staff members at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads, LA for their deep interest and loving care for Judy and our family. May God continue to bless each of you as you continue His ministry. Gratitude and thanksgiving to all who extended love and assistance to Judy along her journey of life.
