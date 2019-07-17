Judy Barnett, a native of Somerset, Pennsylvania and a long time resident of Baker and most recently, Colonial Care Retirement Center, passed away on Monday, July 15th at Our Lady Of The Lake hospital at the age of 71. A Treasure lost, She was an amazing Mom, Wife, Mother-In-Law, Memaw, and friend. Sassy. Kind. Opinionated. Funny. Loved fiercely. Loud. Smart. Loyal. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Josephine Robertson, her husband Robert and her son Christopher. She is survived by her brother Robert Robertson of Alexandria,Virginia, her son Jim and his wife Kim and her grandchildren Kaleigh, Micah, Nathan, and Kelci as well as many other family members and friends who will all truly miss her. Judy was very active with many organizations throughout her life but found her calling with the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and then ultimately, sadly, the Gold Star Mothers. Judy was an instrumental part of the creation of the Gold Star license plate as well as Survivor Benefits for the family members of Fallen Soldiers. She found a passion in making sure that the fallen are never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Greenoaks funeral home on Thursday July 18th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with a celebration of life service at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 18, 2019