Judith "Diane" Belanger
1941 - 2020
It's with heavy and broken hearts that our beloved Judith "Diane" Belanger has passed this life on earth on August 16, 2020, however, we are grateful she is now rejoicing in the arms of our Loving Savior, Jesus Christ. Diane was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on September 16, 1941 to John and Genevieve McCarroll and lived the majority of her life in Southern Louisiana. Diane adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed her casino trips, bingo, swimming and horseback riding in her youth, but her greatest joy was those of our weekly family dinner and game nights. Diane married her honey Donald G. Belanger on January 9, 1960 in New Orleans. They had five beautiful children. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her son Don Jr., daughter Angela and son Mark. Surviving her is her husband of 60 years Donald G. Belanger, daughter Deborah McGrew (James), son David Belanger (Angie), 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brothers Jack McCarroll (Pat) and Jim McCarroll (Betty). Diane will be fondly remembered by many family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, La. on Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Covid guidelines apply). Burial to follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Daniel Adkins, Jonathan Adkins, Michael Salinas, Eric Belanger, David Belanger, Jr. and Kory Briley. Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughters Brittany Briley and Debra Odo. She left a legacy of "Diane-isms" that we will forever cherish. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
