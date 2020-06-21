Judith (Judi) Diane Crotwell, 65, succumbed to a lengthy battle with the COVID-19 virus on Friday, June 19, 2020, while a patient at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet Campus. She was born in Oxnard, CA and called Baton Rouge, LA home since 1969. After graduating Broadmoor High School in 1972 and then completing courses at Delta Business College, she became a legal secretary and worked for the LA Department of Education and later the LA Department of Health and Human Resources. Upon the death of her father in 1978, she assumed operations of the family business, Capital Auto Paint and Supplies, Inc., where she remained for 30 years. A recovering alcoholic active in a 12-Step program, Judi was only weeks short of achieving 36 years of sobriety. She enjoyed travel and being with her family and friends, especially her granddaughters. Judi is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Carmel Ray Crotwell; two sons, Michael Anthony Crotwell and William Andrew Crotwell; a daughter-in-law whom she loved like a daughter, Brenda Danielle Crotwell; four granddaughters, Natalyn Elizabeth Crotwell, Abigail Nicole Crotwell, Gabrielle Diane Crotwell, and Emmerson Quinn Crotwell; her brother, James Weldon Parke; sister-in-law Angela Gayle Parke; nephew, James Daniel Parke; niece, Amanda LeFaye Parke; and grandniece, Bailey Faith Parke. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Weldon and Lanelle Ada Parke, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend the services at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA. Visitation will be 5 – 8 pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 and 10 – 11 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with funeral services immediately following. Interment will be in Greenoaks Cemetery, Baton Rouge. Seale Funeral Home of Denham Springs in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store