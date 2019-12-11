|
'Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.' Judith Elaine "Judy" Watson born, December 28th, 1962, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 following a brief illness and complications with congestive heart failure. Judy was a proud graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, attended Southeastern and was an avid LSU Tiger fan. A fixture at Bolton's Pharmacy for 37 years, Judy knew no strangers. She loved to travel and was ready for any adventure that would come her way. While she had no children of her own, Judy taught Sunday School at Jefferson Baptist Church in the 4 yr. old department for many years. Judy is survived by her mother, Claudia Ann Watson Hedgepeth; sisters, Janie Keller (Durwood) and Rebecca Watson, both of Baton Rouge; step-siblings, David Hedgepeth, Ruston, John Hedgepeth (Sherrill) of St. Francisville and Sarah Hedgepeth, Baton Rouge; numerous nieces and nephews and long-time companion, Jimmy Hopkins. Preceded in death by her father, Warren O. Watson, Jr; maternal grandparents, Beatrice and Adophe Landry; paternal grandparents, Janie and Warren O. Watson; and stepdad, W. David Hedgepeth. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Jefferson Baptist Church, 9135 Jefferson Hwy. from 5 PM to 8 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9 AM until funeral services at 10 AM. Burial will take place at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank Dr. Douglas Say, MD, Dr. Joseph Cefalu, MD, Dr. Ray Corona, MD; the Doctors and Staff of OLOLRM Heart Unit for their care and compassion and the Staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. A very special thank you to our church family and friends who have walked beside us during this difficult time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019