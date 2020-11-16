1/1
Judith Henderson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Henderson, age 80, passed away on November 12, 2020. Judith graduated from St. Joseph Academy. Judith is survived by her husband, David W. Henderson; daughter, Denise M. Brown and husband Brian; son, Scott Wallace and wife Kim; grandsons, Breck Brown and wife Sarah, Cody Brown and wife Jenna, Christian Brown and wife Camille; granddaughters, Heidi, Shelby, and Sydney Wallace; four great grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by her mother, Edna D. Higgins; father, James B. Higgins, Jr.; brother, James B. Higgins III; aunt, Ruth D. Lemieux. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Academy Alumni Foundation. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved