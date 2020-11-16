Judith Henderson, age 80, passed away on November 12, 2020. Judith graduated from St. Joseph Academy. Judith is survived by her husband, David W. Henderson; daughter, Denise M. Brown and husband Brian; son, Scott Wallace and wife Kim; grandsons, Breck Brown and wife Sarah, Cody Brown and wife Jenna, Christian Brown and wife Camille; granddaughters, Heidi, Shelby, and Sydney Wallace; four great grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by her mother, Edna D. Higgins; father, James B. Higgins, Jr.; brother, James B. Higgins III; aunt, Ruth D. Lemieux. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Academy Alumni Foundation. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.