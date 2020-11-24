"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me, the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will reward to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Judi a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 76. She was retired from ARC after 18 years of service; resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. A memorial visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:30am until 12:30pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 1pm. Entombment of ashes will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Stephen LeJeune; daughters, Tonia Christensen partner Jerilyn Panepinto, and Tessa Labatut and husband Todd; grandson, Corey Benschop; granddaughter, Bailey Marie Labatut; grand dog, Theo; sister, Glenda Cearnal and husband Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Armond and Maria Schillaci Hernandez; and sister, Theresa Berthelot. Special thanks to Pinnacle Hospice and her caregivers for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.